Police looking for owner of ring lost in Duncan

The RCMP are looking for the owner of a lost ring. (File photo)

A woman’s ring was found at approximately 11:05 a.m. on July 28 near the entrance of Walmart on Drinkwater Road.

The ring’s estimated value is approximately $1,000.

If you lost your ring at, or near, Walmart during the week of July 22 to July 28, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment wants to hear from you.

Please contact Const. Tari Huddle with a description and/or photograph of your missing jewelry at 250-748-5522.

A statement from the RCMP said the police would like to make every effort to return this ring to its rightful owner.