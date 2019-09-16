Police looking for missing teen last seen at Surrey Central bus loop

Surrey RCMP say Daniel Froehlich has been missing since 10 p.m. on Sept. 10

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for close to a week.

Police say Daniel Froehlich was last seen at 10 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Surrey Central bus loop.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Daniel is described as Caucasian, five feet nine inches tall with a slim build with brown curly hair. Police say he was last seen wearing dark blue jogging pants and a red T-shirt.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-140222.