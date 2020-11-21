Police looking for missing Maple Ridge teen

14-year-old girl was last seen on Thursday evening

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

On Nov. 20, Rachel Ewart’s father contacted the Ridge Meadows RCMP when his daughter did not return home. She has not been in contact him.

She was last seen by her father on Nov. 19, at approximately 9 p.m. when she went to bed. She did not attend the school the following day, nor return home after school.

Rachel is familiar with and known to use public transportation, said police. She has not been in contact with any of her friends in several days. Rachel does not have a personal cell phone.

Rachel is described as:

• White

• 5’7 inches tall, approximately 120 lbs.

• Brown, longer buzz-cut hair.

• Brown eyes.

• Last seen wearing a black jacket with fur collar, grey hoodie with black pants, white Nike runners, and carrying a Hello Kitty backpack.

If you have seen or have any information about the whereabouts of Rachel Ewart please call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.

@NeilCorbett18ncorbett@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News