Police looking for missing man Jesse Paul Newall

VicPD warn people not to approach the 31-year old if seen

Victoria Police are asking the public for assistance in locating missing Victoria man Jesse Paul Newell.

The 31-year-old Caucasian man is described as standing five foot, ten inches tall with a medium build. He has black hair that goes past his ears, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with designer holes and blue jeans. Newell often squints to see.

Newell suffers from health issues, and in addition to being missing he is wanted on related warrants. Police warn the public to not approach Newell if they see him; instead, call 911.

If you have information on where he might be you can call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, you can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com