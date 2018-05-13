Squamish River. (Ruth Hartnup/Flickr)

Police looking for man swept away in Squamish River

Man fell backwards into the river on Sunday

  • May. 13, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police and search and rescue crews are looking for a man in his mid-20s was swept away by the Squamish River on Sunday afternoon.

According to Squamish RCMP, a group of friends were camping near the Ashlu Forest Service Road just north of Squamish when a man she was with fell backwards into the river.

Witnesses told police the man was swept away by the swift current.

Police, search and rescue, the police dog unit and a helicopter were all sent to the scene but have so far not been able to find the man.

The man is Kenyan, in his mid-20s and was wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and a black Adidas hoodie.

Police are not releasing the man’s name until his next-of-kin can be notified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 604-892-6100, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, text 274637, or go to www.solvecrime.ca.

Previous story
Weak spot found in Cawston dike, repairs underway
Next story
UPDATE (10:45 p.m.): Driver went through Lac la Hache at speeds in excess of 150 km/h according to witnesses

Just Posted

A faith in the process of life itself

  • 21 hours ago

 

Police looking for man swept away in Squamish River

  • 21 hours ago

 

Pistoleras notch up second win

  • 21 hours ago

 

Chilliwack flirts with record-breaking heat

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read