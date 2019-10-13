Police looking for man last seen in Maple Ridge

Barrie Holt was last seen Oct. 6

Police are looking for help finding Barrie Holt. (Contributed)

The Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for a man last seen in Maple Ridge

Barrie Holt, 63, is described as a white, five-foot-six, a slim build, with long blonde hair and a grey or blonde goatee.

It is unknown what clothing he was last wearing

Holt was last seen in Maple Ridge on Oct. 6 and is known to visit the Abbotsford and Chilliwack areas.

If you have any information about Holt’s whereabouts please contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

For those who wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.

