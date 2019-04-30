Police looking for dash-cam video in latest Surrey homicide

An 18-year-old Surrey man was shot dead late Friday afternoon in Fraser Heights

Homicide investigators believe this vehicle may have been associated with a deadly shooting in Fraser Heights on Friday, April 26. (Photo: Police handout)

Homicide police are appealing for dash-cam and cellphone video as they investigate the shooting death of an 18-year-old Surrey man late Friday afternoon in Fraser Heights.

It happened just after 5 p.m., near 176th Street and Abbey Drive.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has not revealed the victim’s name.

“We believe this was a targeted incident and is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said Corporal Frank Jang, spokesman for IHIT.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

