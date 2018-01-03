Police looking for break-and-enter suspect caught on surveillance video

A break-and-enter occurred Tuesday at 3:20 a.m. at Omniart Creative on Wesley Street

According to an RCMP press release, a break-and-enter occurred Tuesday at 3:20 a.m. at Omniart Creative on Wesley Street. Two male suspects allegedly took “a variety of musical equipment, all of which was recovered by investigators nearby and lying on the ground,” the press release noted.

Police officers responding to an alarm at the business found the front door kicked in and the interior “in a state of disarray.”

One suspect was located nearby and “at the time of the offence there were insufficient grounds to arrest him, however, he was positively identified and may face charges at a later time,” the release noted.

A second suspect was caught on a surveillance video and is described as Caucasian, about 5-foot-8 with a slim build and pointy nose. At the time, he was wearing a black tuque and a camouflage jacket.

An iPad Pro was the only item missing after the break-and-enter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.