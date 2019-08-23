Police looking for 3 men after movie theatre in West Van hit with $2,000 in damage

The damage occurred during a late night movie screening at the Park Royal Shopping Centre Cineplex

West Vancouver police are asking the public to help identify these three men in connection with a Cineplex theatre being damaged at Park Royal Shopping Centre on Aug. 16. (West Vancouver Police Department)

West Vancouver police are looking for three men they say may have information about $2,000 of damage done to a movie theatre in the city.

In a Thursday news release, police said the damage occurred during a late night movie screening at the Park Royal Shopping Centre Cineplex on Aug. 16.

After the audience left one of the movie theatres, staff found “extensive damage” totalling $2,000 to some of the furniture in the theatre.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the three men to call 604-925-7300 and cite file no. 19-9957. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.