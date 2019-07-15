Police look for young man with gun at Nanaimo’s Woodgrove Centre

People have been evacuated from north-end mall

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a young man seen with a gun at Woodgrove Centre.

According to a police press release, officer sare looking for a youth who “was seen in possession of a gun, but has not harmed anyone.”

The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white hat, grey pants and a black jacket.

The mall has been closed.

Police responded to the incident at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

More to come.

