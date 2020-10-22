Police look for vehicle after dangerous driving incident

The driver was speeding and failed to pull over for police

The Kitimat RCMP are looking for information about a speeding driver who fled from police in town earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 9:15 p.m., the Kitimat RCMP saw a vehicle speeding on Gyrfalcon Ave, in the Nechako neighbourhood. An officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver began to go faster and did not stop for police.

The vehicle was seen driving dangerously a number of other times within a short period of time, police said, and it was last seen driving north towards Terrace on Hwy 37 from the Nalabila Blvd. and Kitamaat Village Rd. intersection.

Police said the vehicle is described as a lifted pick-up truck and are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam video to come forward.

If anyone has any information about the driver or the incident, they are asked to contact the Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: RCMP bust five impaired drivers in one day in Terrace and Kitimat

READ MORE: Bird-watching, police car collision among calls for Kitimat RCMP in weekly report

clare.rayment@northernsentinel.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kitimat Northern Sentinel