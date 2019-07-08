Police launch ‘sudden death’ investigation after woman’s body found in Surrey home

Surrey RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the death

Surrey RCMP on scene at a Newton home, where a woman’s body was found on Sunday, July 7. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Newton home on Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a residence in the 13600-block of 60th Avenue on July 7 and upon arrival, found the woman’s body.

Surrey RCMP have since launched a “sudden death” investigation and so far, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has not been called in.

Police have not released the woman’s age.

“The cause of death is still under investigation and a determination has not been made as to whether the death is a result of criminality,” Surrey RCMP stated in a release.

According to a release, Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to solvecrime.ca.

amy.reid@surreynowleader.com