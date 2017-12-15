Police issue warrant for Sicamous man

A 25-year-old Sicamous man is wanted by police for theft under $5,000.

On Friday, Dec. 15, Sicamous RCMP issued a bulletin asking for the public’s assistance in locating Sheldon Odd.

Wanted on an oustanding arrest warrant, Odd is described as caucasian, 5’4″ and approximately 140 lbs with dark hair.

Police believe Odd to be in the Sicamous area and warn that under no circumstances should anyone attempt to apprehend him. Instead, the public is asked to contact the local RCMP detachment at 250-836-2878.

Odd was charged on Sept. 9 for break and enter with intent to commit an offence. This was in relation to thefts from a local boat marina. On Sept. 16 Odd charged for theft under $5,000 and breach of undertaking (three counts) for theft from a local beer and wine store. Odd is also facing charges from Nov. 28 for possession/use of a stolen credit card.