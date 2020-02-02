Police issue warrant after man facing drug trafficking charges misses court date

Charges came following summer investigation by Campbell River Street Crimes Unit

A warrant has been issued for a man after he failed to attend court for drug trafficking charges. The charges have not been proven in court. File photo

A warrant has been issued for a man facing drug trafficking charges after he failed to show up for court.

Ernest Bartlett is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

The charges against Bartlett as well as Michael Woiwood and Kori Fiscus were approved on Nov. 15 following a summertime investigation by the Campbell River Street Crimes Unit.

According to an RCMP press release, the men were arrested and released on conditions with court appearances set for January 2020. Bartlett failed to attend court.

Ernest Bartlett. Image provided by RCMP

Police are asking the public to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 if they know where Bartlett is. The public should not approach him themselves, police say.

The charges have not been proven in court.

