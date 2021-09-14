Sullivan Heights Secondary School. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Police investigating ‘unsubstantiated’ threat at Surrey high school

RCMP ask public to avoid area of 144 Street and 64 Avenue

Surrey RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area around Sullivan Heights Secondary after an “unsubstantiated school threat.”

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said the possible threat is at the school.

Sangha said people are asked to avoid 144 Street and 64 Avenue and traffic has been diverted “until further notice.”

She said the school has been evacuated and RCMP officers are on scene.

However, Goldstone Park Elementary, which is directly behind Sullivan Heights, has not been evacuated but is on a hold-and-secure.

More to come.

