Police investigating ‘unsubstantiated’ threat at Surrey high school

RCMP ask public to avoid area of 144 Street and 64 Avenue

Surrey RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area around Sullivan Heights Secondary after an “unsubstantiated school threat.”

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said the possible threat is at the school.

Police are investigating an unsubstantiated school threat at Sullivan Heights Secondary. Parents & community members are asked to not attend the school at this time. Public should avoid the area 144 St/64 Ave. Will update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/K90nBcWZco — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) September 14, 2021

Sangha said people are asked to avoid 144 Street and 64 Avenue and traffic has been diverted “until further notice.”

She said the school has been evacuated and RCMP officers are on scene.

However, Goldstone Park Elementary, which is directly behind Sullivan Heights, has not been evacuated but is on a hold-and-secure.

More to come.

