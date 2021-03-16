Victoria police are investigating a suspicious package at Victoria West Park. People are asked to avoid the area. (GoogleMaps/Screenshot)

Police investigating suspicious package in Victoria West Park

VicPD asking people to avoid area

A suspicious package found in Victoria West Park has prompted a police investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the park in the 100-block of Wilson Street at approximately 1 p.m. and located the package near the dog park. Out of an abundance of caution, police have closed off the area and called to emergency response team to assist.

While there are no road closures at this time, police are asking people to avoid the area and say traffic may be affected.

More to come.

