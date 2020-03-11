Police investigating suspicious death in Vanderhoof home

Mounties are investigating a suspicious death of a woman in Vanderhoof.

Mounties are investigating a suspicious death of a woman in Vanderhoof.

On Monday around 1:57 p.m., police were called to a local residence for a check of well-being, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday, March 11.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a woman.

“The death appeared to be suspicious,” Mounties said.

The case is now being investigated by the North District Major Crime Unit.

As of now it is believed that all people involved are known to each other, police said, adding that no other information is being released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Vanderhoof RCMP at (250) 567-2222, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express