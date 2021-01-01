Police investigating suspicious death in Tofino

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Tofino. (Black Press file photo)

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Tofino.

Tofino RCMP found the deceased man while conducting a welfare call at a Chesterman Beach Road residence on Dec. 30.

“Based on observations at the scene the death was deemed to be suspicious and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit assumed conduct of the investigation,” said District Senior Investigating Officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit Insp. Kevin O’Donnell in a statement released on Jan. 1. “This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.”

The statement adds that a person was taken into custody in Nanaimo on Dec. 30, but was released without charges and the investigation remains open with both the Tofino RCMP and Nanaimo RCMP assisting the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Police are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the 1300-block of Chesterman Beach Road between December 23-30 to immediately contact the VIIMCU at 250-380-6211 or the Tofino RCMP at 250-725-3242.

Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News