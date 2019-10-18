Police investigating sudden death in Lake Country

It's unclear if the death of a man in his 90s is criminal in nature

Police are investigating the sudden death of an elderly man in Lake Country.

Officers were called to a home on Read Road about 7 a.m., Oct. 15, after reports a man in his 90s had died.

According to Cst. Lesley Smith police have since involved the general investigations section and the BC Coroners Service.

“This investigation is in it’s early stages as investigators continue to examine the cause of the man’s death. Police have not made a determination about any criminality at this time,” stated Cst. Smith.

Residents in the area claim the man lived alone in the home on Read Road and could often be seen out mowing his lawn.

