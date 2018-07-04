Police investigating serious Lakelse Ave accident

Police are investigating a serious accident on Kalum St. and Lakelse Ave around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

It’s not yet known if anyone suffered serious injuries.

A witness said a second car of similar size came from behind the victim at about 80 kph and tried to pass. Both were travelling westbound down Lakelse. The two cars collided at the intersection, forcing the first vehicle to hop the curb and shear off the trunk of a tree before coming to a stop on its roof.

It’s believed the second driver struck a parked red pickup before pulling over on the next block. The driver of a car matching the vehicle’s description was seen talking with police.

More to come.