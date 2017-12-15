Police investigating firearms report at mall

Police received the call at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday evening at Cherry Lane Mall

Penticton RCMP continue to investigate a firearm complaint that was received Thursday evening.

A female employee from Cherry Lane Mall contacted police and advised that she received a call from an unknown person stating a person produced a firearm in another area of the mall.

The call was received on a business land line with no other details given. The store employee immediately contacted police.

Members immediately attended the area to investigate the circumstances surrounding the complaint to ensure the safety of the employees and public inside and out of the area, according to Cpl. Ted Manchulenko.

Events surrounding complaints of firearms are treated in a serious fashion and numerous members were dispatched to the are,” Manchulenko said. “The safety of the public is paramount in the response of police in this type of complaint.

Manchulenko said the investigation quickly determined the area to be safe and no threat to the public existed.

Penticton RCMP are continuing the investigation into the nature and origin of the call and believe no threat to the public exists at this time.