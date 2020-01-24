Police investigating after vehicles driven wrecklessly at Sooke Business Park

The entrance to Sooke Business Park on Otter Point Road (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Police are investigating several incidents of vehicles driving recklessly at the Sooke Business Park.

The latest incidents occurred during the recent snowfall where trees, shrubs, and a fence were damaged. There could also be thousands of dollars worth of damage to an irrigation system.

“This isn’t cool and it’s costing money now,” said Shannon Close, with Richmond Property Group, which manages the strata at the park.

The problem has persisted for several years at the business park, but this is one of the first times it caused so much damage, Close said.

The incidents usually happen after the park closes, but also occurs during the day outside the park gate area.

Police are reviewing camera footage from the area, and plan to increase patrols in the area.

“It’s hard to catch people because by the time the police get there, they’re gone,” Close said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

