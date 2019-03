Kanaka Creek Regional Park riverfront area is still closed after police investigate body found along trail. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Police converged on to Kanaka Creek Regional Park Friday morning after a body was discovered in the riverfront area of the park, near Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.

The investigation is in the early stages and no other details are available at this time, Ridge Meadows RCMP said online.

That section of the park remain closed all morning as investigators were at the bend in the trail near the observation towers near the creek. Three police vehicles were stationed near the creek.

