Police investigating abandoned, crashed truck near Nanaimo River

Emergency crews were called out at about 9:15 a.m. Friday

  • Feb. 8, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a truck was found crashed and resting on its side with no one at the scene.

North Cedar Volunteer Fire Department and Nanaimo RCMP were called to a crash at Raines Road in Cedar at about 9:15 a.m. Friday. A GMC truck had crashed through a utility pole and ended up on its side on the banks of the Nanaimo River.

The investigation continues.

