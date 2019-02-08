Police investigating abandoned, crashed truck near Nanaimo River

Emergency crews were called out at about 9:15 a.m. Friday

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a truck was found crashed and resting on its side with no one at the scene.

North Cedar Volunteer Fire Department and Nanaimo RCMP were called to a crash at Raines Road in Cedar at about 9:15 a.m. Friday. A GMC truck had crashed through a utility pole and ended up on its side on the banks of the Nanaimo River.

The investigation continues.

Cedar Volunteer Fire Dept. and RCMP dealing with crashed and abandoned pickup on Raines Rd. In Cedar. Truck crashed through hydro pole and landed on its side next to Nanaimo River. Police investigating.#Nanaimo #Traffic #collision @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/7reJNFbXEw — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) February 8, 2019

