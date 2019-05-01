Police investigate two suspicious fires set in downtown Nanaimo

Police are asking for any tips about two fires set in the early hours of Sunday morning in downtown Nanaimo.

One fire was set just after midnight in the lower level of the Bastion Street parkade, with two piles of garbage set alight next to one of the walls, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release. The fire was quickly extinguished by Nanaimo Fire Rescue and there was no permanent damage to the parkade.

Minutes later, firefighters were called to Golds Automotive at Wallace and Fitzwilliam streets, where there was a brush fire inside a locked compound at the business. Some auto parts were on fire, but crews prevented any damage to the structure.

Police say two male suspects were seen lighting the fire in the parkade and running away, but no description was provided.

“Given the close proximity of the two fires and the time that they were reported, investigators believe they are connected”, said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

