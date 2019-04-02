Police investigate two cases of stolen motorcycles

Warrants, disturbances, and impaired driving were some of the files that made up the 281 calls for service police responded to the week of March 25 to March 31, 2019. Of those calls, 123 occurred on the weekend.

Two cases of stolen motorcycles

Police are looking for this stolen blue 80cc motorcycle

Terrace RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye open for a child’s motorbike stolen earlier this week.

On March 28, 2019 police received a report of a blue 80 cc motorcycle taken overnight from the front yard of an address on the 5500 block of Gitselasu Street. Police attended for investigation.

In a separate incident, police are investigating after two dirt bikes were reported stolen from the 4900 block of Halliwell Avenue around 11 p.m. on March 25, 2019. The first bike is described as an orange and black 2013 KTM-SX two stroke, the second as a green and black 2000 KX 250 two stroke.

Terrace RCMP spokesperson says it’s still to early to say if the two cases are related.

Warrants, resisting arrest

A disturbance call downtown led to police executing numerous warrants and adding new charges of resist arrest and breach.

On March 30, around 6:45 p.m., Terrace RCMP received a report involving drug use on Greig Avenue. Police attended and spoke to two people present. While conducting checks, police discovered the man was wanted on numerous unendorsed warrants for dozens of offences including assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, breaches, obstructions, possession of controlled substances, and more.

Police arrested the man, who resisted and was found breaching his release conditions, resulting in two new charges being sworn.

Clint Wade Williams, age 39 of no fixed address, was held for court and remanded until April 4, 2019.

Theft downtown

A man was arrested for theft and being intoxicated in public early Friday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., Terrace RCMP responded to a business on the 4700 block of Lakelse Avenue for a report of a man stealing from a business. Police arrested the man and transported him back to cells to sober up safely. He was later released with conditions and a Promise to Appear in Court.

Numerous warrants

A wanted man was picked up in Terrace on multiple warrants Friday afternoon.

Around 1:25 p.m., March 29, police were conducting downtown patrols when a traffic stop was conducted. The driver of the vehicle was identified as being wanted on a warrant out of Kitimat for offences including Break and Enter, Assault with a Weapon, and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Jeffrey Onstein, 23, of Thornhill, was released on a Promise to Appear and Undertaking.

Police fight barbecue fire

An out-of-control barbecue led to police having to deploy a fire extinguisher.

On March 29, 2019 around 8 p.m., a Terrace RCMP constable on routine patrol was flagged down for a barbecue fire on the 4900 block of Medeek Avenue. Police attended the address and saw the barbecue engulfed in flames. The barbecue’s propane tank was disconnected but the fire continued.

The officer used his fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Sobered up with police

Approximately 16 people sobered up with police this week following disturbance related calls involving public intoxication.

On Friday March 29, just before noon a woman was arrested at Eby and Park Avenue. From 4:50 p.m. to 8:35 p.m., four men were arrested on the 4600 and 4700 block of Lakelse Avenue, the 4600 block of Park Avenue, and 4600 block of Soucie.

Saturday saw nine men and one woman arrested between noon and midnight at locations including Lakelse and Emerson, Eby and Lazelle, Eby and Park Avenue, Park Avenue, Lakelse and Clinton, Kalum Street and Davis, the 4600 block of Lakelse Avenue, and the 4700 block of Soucie. One of the men arrested was also found to be breaching his no-consume conditions.

One man was arrested on Sunday around 2:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of Keith.

All those arrested were done so to sober up safely. They were released when sober.

Impaired driving

• A man lost his license for 90 days following a traffic stop on Friday night just before 11 p.m. On March 29, police stopped a vehicle on the 4300 block of Lakelse Avenue after it failed to signal. After talking to the driver, roadside breath tests were administered and registered fail readings. The man’s vehicle was impounded for 30 days and he received a 90-day driving prohibition.

• Police removed an intoxicated driver from the roadway Saturday after observing a vehicle nearly strike a guardrail. Just after midnight on March 30, police stopped a vehicle near Kofoed Drive and Hwy 16. Roadside breath tests were administered and registered warn readings. A woman received a three-day driving prohibition and vehicle impound as a result.

• A man was found to be driving impaired after a vehicle was observed running the red light on the old bridge heading into Terrace. On March 30, 2019 around 1:35 p.m., police stopped the vehicle on Lakelse Avenue. Roadside breath tests registered fail readings indicating the driver had a blood alcohol content exceeding .08. A man received a 30-day vehicle impound, 90-day driving prohibition, and other tickets related to the traffic stop.

• A man caught avoiding a police check stop lost his license temporarily after drug impairment tests were conducted. On March 30, just before midnight, police observed a vehicle avoid a police check stop, then sit at a stop sign while other vehicles honked. The officer present conducted roadside tests related to assessing drug impairment. A 24-hour roadside prohibition was issued, followed by tickets for having open liquor in a vehicle and allowing a youth to possess/consume liquor.

• A man lost his license for three days following a vehicle stop in Thornhill. On March 31, around 2:30 a.m., Terrace RCMP stopped a vehicle on Thornhill Frontage Road. After talking to the driver, a roadside breath test was administered and registered a warn reading. A three-day driving prohibition and three-day vehicle impound was administered under the Motor Vehicle Act.

• On March 31, around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle stop on Thornhill Frontage Road near Clark Street resulted in another man losing his license for three days after blowing a warn reading into a roadside breath test. A three-day vehicle impound and tickets for no-insurance and other offences were also issued.

If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.