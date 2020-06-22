Police investigate ‘suspicious circumstance’ at Whonnock Lake

Ridge Meadows RCMP and divers are searching the Maple Ridge lake

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a ‘suspicious circumstance’ at Whonnock Lake Park.

Media relations officer Julie Klaussner said the police are searching the lake with the assistance of their underwater recovery team after receiving a call on Friday, June 19.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety,” Klaussner said, noting the park is still open to the public.

“It is in the early stages of the investigation and there are no further details at this time.”

Witnesses at the lake on Monday said they arrived at around noon and saw around six or seven police along the dock with a member of the underwater recovery team diving below the water.

One witness overheard a police officer remark that they found a “GoPro” in the water.

The group said the beach was open to the public when they arrived at the lake and they had no issues accessing the park.

Police, they said, left at around 2 p.m.

B.C. Coroners Service had no details of a death at the lake as of publication.

Maple Ridge Fire said they were not called to the scene.

B.C. Amblulance Service has not responded as of publication.

More to follow.

