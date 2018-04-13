Police investigate sex-assault allegations at two Surrey day spas

Surrey RCMP’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating allegations of sexual assault at two day spas in the city, including one in South Surrey.

According to a news release issued Friday afternoon, five incidents were reported to have taken place between 2016 and 2018 at Iris Day Spas located in the 1620 152 St. and the 10160 152 St.

The victims in these incidents were customers at the spa and were allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee while receiving massages, the release states.

Investigation led to the arrest of one suspect in connection with incidents that occurred in December 2017.

Rongxian Li, 58, is charged with two counts of sexual assault. He is due back in court on April 19.

The owner of the South Surrey spa location was not available to speak with Peace Arch News Friday afternoon.

Police say investigation into a 2016 incident and two incidents in 2018 is ongoing. While officers have identified a suspect in the 2016 incident, only one of two suspects in the 2018 incidents has been identified. None of the suspects are currently employed at the business, the release adds.

Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

“Reporting a sexual assault to police can be a very difficult thing to do, as it is a very personal event,” Sgt. Chad Greig said in the release.

“Our Special Victims Unit takes sexual assault allegations very seriously and works closely with our Victim Services to ensure emotional support is provided throughout the investigation and court processes.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.