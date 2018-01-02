Police investigate pair of robberies

Looking to see if both robberies in the North Okanagan are connected

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are releasing still images from two separate robbery incidents that took place over the holiday season.

On New Year’s Eve, shortly after 8 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Petro Canada service station in the 6300 block of Highway 6 in Lavington.

“A lone male entered the store and demanded cash from the employee, while producing what appeared to be a wrench or tool,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The employee complied and the male fled in a dark-coloured vehicle with a small amount of cash.”

Vernon RCMP members responded to the scene and were provided with a description of the male and vehicle he fled in. The suspect and vehicle were not located, however the employee was smart in complying with the man’s demands and remained unharmed.

On New Year’s Day, just before 9 p.m., police responded to a robbery report at the Super Save Gas Station, located in the 4200 block of 25th Avenue.

A lone man entered the store, produced what the employee believed to be the handle of a gun, and demanded all the money from the till. The employee complied and the suspect left in a dark-coloured SUV.

Both incidents, said Brett, remain under investigation.

“There is good video surveillance from both robberies and the investigators are still trying to determine if the robberies are connected,” she said. “At this time we are treating both incidents as separate occurrences and have yet to determine if the suspect is the same person.”

The male suspect in the Petro Canada incident is described as Caucasian, between 35- and 45-years-old, approximately six-feet tall, wearing a black jacket with a hood, baggy blue jeans and had a small patch of hair on his chin.

The suspect in the Super Save robbery is also described as a Caucasian man, wearing a black neoprene hooded jacket and a half ski mask. He is also approximately between the ages of 35 and 45.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.