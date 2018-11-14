Police investigate liquor store robbery in Courtenay

The suspect in a Courtenay liquor store robbery is described as a thin Caucasian man, approximately 6'0 with reddish/brown hair, scruffy facial hair, wearing a grey hoodie and grey pants.

On Nov. 13 at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Comox Valley RCMP received a report of a robbery at the Thrifty Foods Liquor store on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay.

General duty police officers quickly attended the scene, located and spoke with the victim and witnesses. The suspect had already fled the scene.

Investigators were able to obtain a picture of the suspect for identification and are being assisted by the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit will continue this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2018-16153.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca. When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward for your information.