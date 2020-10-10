Police investigate fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville

A traffic camera at the junction of Highway 4 and Highway 4A (to Coombs) shows the congestion of vehicles turning left to detour a portion of Highway 19 on Saturday. (Drive B.C. photo)

Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS) were on the scene today, Oct. 10, after a fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville.

Police reported a suspicious death of a woman in her twenties, found on the median of the four-lane highway north of Exit 51 southbound.

The highway was closed as police worked to gather evidence, and the route has now reopened. Motorists can monitor www.DriveBC.ca for updates and any available detours with respect to the highway closure. Please obey the direction of any traffic control personnel at the scene.

READ MORE: Public’s help needed identifying suspect in early morning theft in Errington

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dash camera video, is asked to call E Division Island Traffic Services Central Island at 250-954-2953.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin