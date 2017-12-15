Police investigate apparent impaired-driving crash

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating an incident last night that involved an apparent impaired driver.

Sgt. Judy Bird said police received a call at about midnight from a couple who had been walking in the 1200 block of McKenzie Road – near McConnell Rd. – in east Abbotsford when they were almost hit by an erratic driver.

She said the couple arrived home, got in their car, and then located the parked suspect vehicle.

Officers who were in the area arrived on the scene, but the driver fled, and Bird said police did not pursue.

Just before 12:30 a.m., police then received a call that a vehicle had crashed near Amblewood Place – not far from where the initial report had come in.

The car had gone down an embankment and onto a berm by Highway 1. Nobody was in the vehicle, but a small dog that had been left behind was seized by animal control.

A police canine unit was called out and soon located three people. Two were stuck in bramble bushes and had to be cut out by Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service.

The third was found nearby. All three were taken into custody and then to hospital as a precautionary measure. Bird did not know the extent of their injuries.

She said none of the three was the registered owner of the vehicle, but two of them were able to correctly indicate details about the owner.

Bird said police are still trying to contact the owner, who does not live in Abbotsford, to determine whether the vehicle was stolen.

She said police are continuing to investigate and trying to definitively determine who was in the car at the time of the crash, whether it was the same car involved in the first report (both vehicles were white) and who was driving.