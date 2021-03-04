Police incident unfolding in South Langley

Mounties may have taken one person into custody

Langley RCMP are on scene at an incident on 232nd Street in South Langley as of Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)

At least one person has apparently been arrested following a police incident in South Langley on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 4.

A witness, who asked that their name not be used, said a man was taken away by police in handcuffs around the area of 232nd Street and 40th Avenue this morning, between 8 and 9 a.m.

Langley RCMP were reported to be deployed on 232nd Street, possibly as far south as 34th Avenue, with police vehicles seen in the driveways of more than one rural property in the area.

Drivers were being advised to avoid the area as of Thursday morning.

