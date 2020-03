A portion of Peatt Road and Hockley Avenue blocked by police

Emergency crews responding to a police incident in Langford near Peatt Road and Hockley Avenue. (Photo submitted)

Emergency crews were on scene in Langford Thursday evening for a police incident.

Members of the public were being asked to avoid the area near Peatt Road and Hockley Avenue.

The West Shore RCMP could not be immediately reached for comment.

More to come.

