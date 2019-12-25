Victoria police, fire and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team responded to an incident in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue on Christmas evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Police incident impacts downtown Victoria traffic on Christmas

Police, Emergency Response Team, have responded to the 700-block of Pandora

Police and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team responded to an incident that impacted traffic on Pandora Avenue downtown on Christmas evening.

Victoria police tweeted that officers and the Emergency Response Team responded to an incident in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue. The Victoria Fire Department was at the scene as well.

The tweet, which was published just before 7 p.m., said the incident was ongoing but there was no known danger to the general public.

Shortly after 7 p.m. police finished taking down caution tape in the area but traffic remained impacted on Pandora Avenue between Blanshard and Douglas Streets while first responders cleared the scene.

Black Press Media has reached out to VicPD for more information.

