The Trans-Canada Highway is closed northbound between Carey and Tillicum roads while Saanich police investigate an incident. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police incident closes section of Trans-Canada Highway through Saanich

Northbound traffic between Carey and Tillicum roads closed

  • Sep. 3, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A police incident has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway through Saanich Friday morning.

Northbound traffic from Carey Road to Tillicum Road, as well as that portion of the Galloping Goose Trail, are closed. Saanich police say they are investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

They say they’ll have an update later this morning.

More to come.

Saanich News

