Police incident closes Academy Way in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area of Academy Way due to an ongoing police incident.

Academy Way between Hindle Drive and Acadia Street is currently closed. The length of the closure is not yet known at this time.

“We are also asking the public not to post or talk about the movement of police officers in the area,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “This can create a risk to both our officers and the public.”

More to come.

