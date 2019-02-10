Police in Parksville Qualicum Beach area receive 243 crime complaint calls in one week

Oceanside RCMP received 243 complaint calls during the week of Jan. 23-30.

Highlights:

On Jan. 23, a bike was found in the area of Hwy 19A and Bennett Rd (near Arrowview Elementary School). It is described as white and blue, girls “Road Master” mountain bike. If yours please contact the Oceanside RCMP to claim.

Also on Jan. 23, RCMP responded to a report of a break-in and theft at an operation in the 800 block of Church Road, Parksville. Overnight someone entered a garage bay and stole a laser light valued at $100. In the past week a large, two-wheeled, gas-powered, 5 HP Honda power washer was also stolen. It was described as red, white and blue in colour.

On Jan. 24, a female was observed drinking from a can of open beer at the intersection of Craig Street and Hirst Avenue West in Parksville. After taking a large drink, she threw the open can and remaining contents onto the street directly in front an unmarked police vehicle. She was charged for consuming alcohol in a public place.

On Jan. 25, Oceanside RCMP received a report that someone had attempted to steal a 2000 Ford pickup in the 400 block of College Rd, Qualicum Beach.

Also on Jan. 25, a resident reported their home in the 1600 block of Nahmint Rd, Qualicum Beach, had been broken into sometime over the last two days while they were away. The house was ransacked and a number of items were taken including a camera, laptop and sunglasses.

Overnight on Jan. 30, a tool box was stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Broadlands Road, Errington. The owner discovered the rear driver’s side window broken and the tool box missing.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of office hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 248-TIPS.

— NEWS Staff, submitted