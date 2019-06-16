Police in North Delta nab alleged thief riding stolen bike, carrying another

Terry Lee Pipe, 43, of Surrey, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime

Delta police are looking for the rightful owner of this bike after it was recovered on June 6. (Delta Police Department photo)

If you’re going to steal a bike in Delta, police recommend you don’t ride it around town the next day or two, particularly without a helmet.

That was the message from the Delta Police Department after a Surrey man was arrested last week for allegedly being in possession of a pair of stolen bicycles.

According to a DPD press release, a school liaison officer was stopped by a student at North Delta Secondary on June 5 to report that a bike he had locked to the fence at the school the previous day had been stolen.

An investigation by police determined a potential suspect, whose information was circulated within the department.

Then, on June 6, officers with the department’s patrol support team noted a man near NDSS riding a bike without a helmet on while also carrying another bike.

Police stopped the man to speak with him about not wearing a helmet, pointing out that the ticket for not wearing a helmet was the same cost as buying one from a store.

As they spoke with the man officers were able to identify him and noted that he appeared to be in violation of a number of court-ordered conditions.

Officers then confirmed that the bike the man was riding was the one reported stolen from NDSS the day before. The man was then arrested for possession of stolen property.

Terry Lee Pipe, 43, of Surrey, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, as well as three counts of failing to comply with court ordered conditions. He is considered known to police.

Police were able to reunite the bike stolen from outside NDSS with its owner, who thanked police and called it the “best day ever,” according to the press release.

Police also recovered another stolen bike during Pipe’s arrest and are trying to find its rightful owner too.

If you believe you are the owner or know the owner of the recovered bike, please contact the DPD at 604-946-4411 and refer to file 19-11965.

