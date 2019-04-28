(Black Press Media file photo)

Police in New Westminster, B.C., arrest suspect in homicide case

The homicide does not appear to be random

  • Apr. 28, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police in New Westminster, B.C. say they have a suspect in custody in connection with a new homicide case.

The New Westminster Police Department says in a news release that a shots fired call came in Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Columbia Street where they located an adult victim who had died of “apparent gunshot wounds.”

Police say a suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say that from the evidence gathered so far the homicide does not appear to have been random and there are no public safety concerns, however, no other information was immediately released.

The Canadian Press

Like us on <a href="http://www.facebook.com/BCNews"

target=”_blank”>Facebook and follow us on <a

href=”http://www.twitter.com/BlackPressMedia” target=”_blank”>Twitter

Previous story
Highway 97 in the South Okanagan now open after accident cleared
Next story
Marine Search and Rescue assists sailboat in distress in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Most Read