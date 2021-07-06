Police in Abbotsford investigate possible child-luring incident involving 2 men

One man was carrying two hockey sticks and said he was a professional athlete, police say

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a possible child-luring incident that occurred on July 4. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Sunday (July 4) in which two men alledgedly tried to lure three kids into a vehicle.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the three kids were playing in a park at Abbotsford School of the Integrated Arts (Sumas Mountain) – located at 36232 Lower Sumas Mountain Rd. – at about 7:30 p.m. when they were approached by two men.

Bird said one of the men told the kids he was a professional hockey player and knew the children’s mother.

One of the men invited the children to get into his car to drive to his house, where there would be other children to play with.

“The eldest child was uncomfortable with the conversation, grabbed her siblings and ran home to tell their parents,” Bird said.

One of the suspects is described as white, in his 30s and five-foot-nine with a medium build and short brown hair with three lines shaved into both sides of his head (similar to the Adidas brand). He was wearing a a grey hoodie, navy jogging pants, black running shoes, and carrying two hockey sticks.

The man’s vehicle is described as older-style, small, white, four-door and sedan-style.

The other man is described as South Asian with short dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts, black flip-flops, and had a tattoo on his upper right arm.

That man’s vehicle was small, black, four-door and sedan-style with tinted windows.

Anyone who might have CCTV footage of the area or information about the incident is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

