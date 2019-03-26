Police impersonators busted after Chilliwack home invasion followed by RCMP pursuit

Still from video of an SUV travelling the wrong way on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on March 23 after an alleged home invasion on Falls Court in the Eastern Hillsides.

Three suspects accused of impersonating police during a home invasion in the Eastern Hillsides are in custody after they were arrested following a dramatic chase while fleeing the RCMP.

In the early hours of March 23, the RCMP received a report of three individuals breaking into a residence in the 51000-block of Falls Court.

A resident was restrained and the suspects were claiming to be police officers.

Chilliwack general duty officers and the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Section (IPDS) responded to the address only to find a white SUV was being driven away from the address.

A spike belt failed to stop the suspect SUV before it collided with a police vehicle then took off westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at Annis Road. While driving dangerously between Annis and Prest Road, it was caught on video by Clayton Steinebach of Hope on his way to work.

• READ MORE: WATCH: Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 in Chilliwack trying to flee police

The video, about two minutes and 40 seconds long, shows sparks flying as the SUV speeds along the highway, braking only a handful of times as it passes oncoming vehicles.

About one minute into the footage, the vehicle’s hazard lights start blinking. In the end of the video, the SUV tries unsuccessfully to cross the median and ends up crashing into one of the barriers right near the Prest exit.

“Police cordoned off the area surrounding the crash site, containing the movement of the suspects who had left the vehicle to within a secure perimeter,” said Staff Sergeant Jeff Scott of the Chilliwack RCMP.

Three suspects were promptly located inside of the police perimeter. The first individual was taken into custody at the wreck by IPDS, the second after a brief foot race with officers, and the third when located hiding in nearby bushes.

RCMP investigators believe the home invasion was targeted.

“Fortunately no one was injured,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “Chilliwack RCMP thank the motoring public on Highway 1 for their patience during the traffic delays caused as police dealt with a very dangerous incident.”

RCMP ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

– with files from Jenna Hauck

