Police identify Metchosin shooting victim

Police confirmed 37-year-old Shane Wilson was the victim in the Metchosin shooting on March 5. (Shane Wilson/Facebook)

The West Shore RCMP has officially confirmed the victim of Friday night’s fatal shooting in Metchosin is 37-year-old Shane Wilson.

Friends identified Wilson as the victim on social media but RCMP didn’t officially confirm that until Tuesday morning.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, along with the B.C. Coroners Service, continue to investigate what police believe to be a targeted shooting.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on March 5, police received reports that a man had been shot in the 4600-block of Sooke Road. When emergency crews – including the West Shore RCMP’s Police Dog Service and the Vancouver Island RCMP Emergency Response Team – arrived, they found a 37-year-old man dead at the scene. The deceased was known to police.

“This was not a random act of violence,” said Const. Alex Berube, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP, in a press event Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit’s information line at 250-380-6211 or the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264.

Goldstream News Gazette