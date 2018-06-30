Police hunt for suspect after teen girl sexually assaulted Friday in Highrock Park

Girl had walked up hill from Esquimalt's Memorial Park, was aware of man following her

A police vehicle speeds across the Johnson Street bridge toward Victoria West around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. VicPD confirms officers were called to an assault in Esquimalt around the same time. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

Police are on the lookout for a suspect believed to be involved in two sexual assaults of a teenage girl in Esquimalt’s Highrock Park around 6 p.m. Friday night.

The teen reported that she was walking through Memorial Park around that time and headed up toward Highrock Park when she became aware of a man behind her. The man is said to have engaged the girl in conversation about fitness and after both entered Highrock Park, he grabbed the teen and sexually assaulted her. She managed to get away but the man chased her, caught up and sexually assaulted her again.

The girl got away again, and told police the man exposed himself during the second struggle.

He is described as tanned or possibly aboriginal, in his 30s, about five-foot-seven with a muscular build and short brown hair. At the time of the attacks, he was wearing a white t-shirt on his head, a bright red t-shirt with a white logo on the front, black athletic pants and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information about this incident who has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To make an anonymous report, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

