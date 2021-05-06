Police hope public can help identify person of interest in Nanaimo arson case

Police in Nanaimo hope the public can identify a person of interest who was seen leaving the Dollarama store in Harewood shortly after a suspicious fire broke out March 29. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who was seen leaving the Dollarama store at 609 Bruce Ave. minutes after a fire was reported inside the business.

The fire, which occurred at about 9 p.m. March 29, caused considerable damage to one section of an aisle inside the store.

Nanaimo RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, investigators were told the store was about to close for the day when an employee notified others there was a fire in one of the aisles. Customers were directed out of the business, sprinkler systems were activated and the fire department was alerted.

The fire was contained to one aisle, but caused extensive damage to the interior of the business.

Investigators were also told a man was seen in the immediate area of where the fire started and had been inside the business for upwards of 15 minutes prior to the fire being reported. The individual was seen leaving the building through the rear door, pushing a shopping cart.

The man is described as approximately 6-foot-5 with a thin build and was wearing a red and pink mask and dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2021-11254.

RELATED: Fire at Dollarama was arson, says investigator

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin