Police hand site of former hotel destroyed by fire back to owners

Caretaker still unaccounted for, investigation continues in wake of May 6 blaze

Firefighters from the Victoria Fire Department battled the blaze from 603 Pandora Ave. on May 6, 2019 (File sumbitted/Marco Crescenzi)

Victoria Police have handed control of the old Plaza Hotel back to its owners, following the devastating fire that destroyed the building.

Although the department says its investigation continues, care and control of the property at 603 Pandora Ave., is now the responsibility of the owners.

Vic PD responded to the blaze on May 6 and has worked with the Victoria Fire Department to make the building safe and to investigate the cause of the fire.

The VicPD Major Crime Unit will continue their investigation into the fire now deemed suspicious. For over a week, officers have been on site examining the debris but will now grant control of the building to its owners.

Mike Draeger, the building caretaker, remains unaccounted for.

The police said in an emailed statement, “to protect the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be released about the search, or investigation.”

