Police go on hunt for distracted drivers in Parksville Qualicum Beach

One motorist ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt and using a cellphone while driving

It was a costly drive for several Parksville Qualicum Beach-area motorists this week.

Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services conducted a distracted driving blitz on Monday, doling out 26 violation tickets in a six-hour time span.

One motorist was issued $535 in fines after he was stopped for not wearing his seatbelt and using his cellphone while driving. Two other motorists had their vehicles towed for not having insurance, which carries a fine of $598.

Of the 26 tickets, 10 were for using electronic devices and five for seatbelt violations.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP: Triple the amount of impaired drivers nabbed in December

“Police would like to remind motorists that seat belts save lives, but only if they are properly worn,” said a release from Cpl Mike Halskov, media relations officer, E Division Traffic Services.

“Distracted driving is responsible for more than 25 per cent of all car crash fatalities and is the second-leading cause of fatal collisions in BC. Every year, an average of 77 people die in fatal motor vehicle collisions in B.C. because the driver was distracted or not paying attention. If you are a distracted driver, who is driving?”

For more information, visit traffic.bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter