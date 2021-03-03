Police from Chilliwack and Abbotsford seize drugs in traffic stop

Chilliwack RCMP worked with the Abbotsford PD to seize four kilograms of suspected fentanyl

Chilliwack RCMP and Abbotsford Police worked together to seize several kilograms of drugs during a traffic stop.

On Feb. 23 officers from both cities stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area of No. 3 road, near the Chilliwack/Abbotsford border.

Executing a search warrant under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act, police seized four kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 50 kilograms of suspected fentanyl processing chemicals, along with multiple cell phones and a large amount of cash.

Two men, ages 23 and 27, were arrested and their vehicle was also seized.

“Drug trafficking is a concern to all communities,” said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Krista Vrolyk. “This seizure of suspected fentanyl is significant, not only in the quantity of drugs and chemicals seized, but also in the fact that police from neighbouring jurisdictions worked together to combat illegal drug activity and take illicit drugs off the streets.”

The RCMP will be forwarding a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of possible charges against the two men.

