Police, firefighters jointly investigating Nanaimo apartment fire

Six tenants displaced after fire on Mount Benson Street on Sunday morning

Nanaimo Fire Rescue and Nanaimo RCMP at the scene of an apartment fire Sunday morning on Mount Benson Street. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

A Sunday morning fire at a Nanaimo apartment building has displaced half a dozen people and sparked an RCMP investigation.

Crews were called to a four-alarm fire at 7:20 a.m. Sunday on Mount Benson Street off of Terminal Avenue and found a fire in an upper unit of an apartment building.

Ennis Mond, chief fire prevention officer with Nanaimo Fire Rescue, couldn’t say the cause of the fire but said the incident has become a joint investigation with Nanaimo RCMP. He said no one was hurt in the fire.

Residents of the apartment building’s upper floor will be displaced and are working with the City of Nanaimo’s emergency social services.

