Police, fire working at Foul Bay/Carnarvon crash

Oak Bay Fire Department is cleaning up an afternoon crash in the 2700 block of Foul Bay Road.

Avoid Foul Bay and Carnarvon. Vehicle crash with road closed. Traffic being diverted. #oakbay #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/MNvNpLuegl — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) March 26, 2018

BC Ambulance attended to the drivers and sole occupants of the two vehicles involved in the crash at Carnarvon and Foul Bay Road, said Jon Popham, acting assistant chief, Oak Bay Fire Department.

Police are investigating the cause.

